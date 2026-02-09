$43.050.09
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 16116 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 31207 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 35981 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 53332 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 52033 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 41960 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 40314 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 26934 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 18276 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Publications
Exclusives
Facebook

Israel warned the US of its readiness to act independently if Iran crosses a "red line" regarding ballistic missiles - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Israel has informed the US of its readiness to strike Iran without allied support. This will happen if Tehran crosses a "red line" in the development of ballistic missiles.

Israel warned the US of its readiness to act independently if Iran crosses a "red line" regarding ballistic missiles - media

Israel has informed the United States of its readiness to strike Iran without the support of allies if Tehran crosses the "red line" defined by Jerusalem in the development of ballistic missiles. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to a source of the publication, the Israeli side made it clear to its American partners that it reserves the right to unilateral actions if the Iranian missile program reaches a critical level of threat. At the same time, the interlocutor emphasized that at this moment, Iran has not yet crossed the threshold set by Israel.

Israeli defense officials have recently conveyed to their American counterparts the position that Iran's ballistic missiles pose an existential threat to the state's security. According to security sources, Israel's intentions to destroy Iran's missile capabilities and production infrastructure were communicated to the US during a series of high-level contacts.

During these discussions, Israeli military officials presented possible operational scenarios aimed at weakening Iran's missile program, including strikes on key production facilities. The publication notes that Jerusalem considers such actions an extreme but real option in the event of further escalation.

Recall

Israel's security cabinet approved measures to expand sovereignty over the West Bank, weakening the Palestinian Authority. This decision will facilitate the seizure of land from Palestinians and the expansion of Jewish settlements.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
United States
Iran