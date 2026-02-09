Israel warned the US of its readiness to act independently if Iran crosses a "red line" regarding ballistic missiles - media

Israel has informed the United States of its readiness to strike Iran without the support of allies if Tehran crosses the "red line" defined by Jerusalem in the development of ballistic missiles. This is reported by The Jerusalem Post, according to UNN.

Details

According to a source of the publication, the Israeli side made it clear to its American partners that it reserves the right to unilateral actions if the Iranian missile program reaches a critical level of threat. At the same time, the interlocutor emphasized that at this moment, Iran has not yet crossed the threshold set by Israel.

Israeli defense officials have recently conveyed to their American counterparts the position that Iran's ballistic missiles pose an existential threat to the state's security. According to security sources, Israel's intentions to destroy Iran's missile capabilities and production infrastructure were communicated to the US during a series of high-level contacts.

During these discussions, Israeli military officials presented possible operational scenarios aimed at weakening Iran's missile program, including strikes on key production facilities. The publication notes that Jerusalem considers such actions an extreme but real option in the event of further escalation.

Recall

Israel's security cabinet approved measures to expand sovereignty over the West Bank, weakening the Palestinian Authority. This decision will facilitate the seizure of land from Palestinians and the expansion of Jewish settlements.