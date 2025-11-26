US and Belarus negotiate release of over 100 political prisoners - Reuters

Representatives of the administration of US President Donald Trump are negotiating with Minsk about the possible release of at least 100 political prisoners in Belarus in the near future. Reuters reports this with reference to sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the interlocutors, American officials want to achieve the release of more than 100 prisoners as part of one agreement. At the moment, it is still unclear which political prisoners are in question and when their release might take place.

The White House declined to comment on the Reuters report, and the Belarusian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.

It also remains unclear what exactly the US will offer self-proclaimed President of Belarus Lukashenka in exchange for an agreement on the release of prisoners.

One measure that US officials have informally discussed this year is the easing of US sanctions on Belarus' potash industry. Belarus is one of the world's main suppliers of fertilizer ingredients.

Some US officials told Reuters that the Trump administration's engagement with Belarus is part of a long-term, broader strategy aimed at supposedly "moving Minsk out of Moscow's geopolitical orbit," albeit to a small extent.

Recall

On November 22, Ukraine returned 31 civilian citizens from Belarus as a result of negotiations. Among them were women and men aged 18 to 58, some with serious illnesses.