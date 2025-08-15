US allies will be "alarmed" by the visuals of Trump-Putin meeting - journalist

When Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump descended the gangway in Alaska, a military aircraft flew by. US allies, as Sky News correspondent James Matthews suggests, will be displeased with the visual, UNN reports.

Details

From the White House pool, media learned that B-2 bombers and F-22 fighters flew overhead during the handshake between the two leaders.

Matthews notes that America's allies will be displeased with the visual.

"The outside world – Ukraine, European allies – are watching this and want to see a strong US president. They certainly need a neutral starting point for negotiations," he says.

"But what they saw there, the appearance of what is happening, the warmth shown by Donald Trump, everything that this view says about the dynamics of power in the relationship – all this will not please the people who are watching what is happening in Kyiv and other places."

He adds: "If anyone thought that the US president would intervene, set red lines and be tough with Vladimir Putin, then they will be uncomfortable seeing what we have just seen."

It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska

Addendum

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin began negotiations in Alaska.

The meeting started after Trump and Putin arrived in Alaska, where they simultaneously exited their planes, met, and shook hands. They drove to the meeting in the same car.

A senior White House official previously reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors.

Putin is expected to be joined at the meeting by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to the official, this will replace what was initially described as a "tete-a-tete" meeting between Trump and Putin.

Translators are also expected to be present.