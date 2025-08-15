US allies will be "alarmed" by the visuals of Trump-Putin meeting - journalist

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
07:11 PM • 3800 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 11215 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 85085 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 134417 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 78751 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 130788 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 54670 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80554 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 105165 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 60788 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0.8m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 122774 views
For the Alaska summit, "all options" are open, including Trump's sudden departure - CNNAugust 15, 11:58 AM • 34180 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhotoAugust 15, 12:08 PM • 87110 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 27787 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhoto03:36 PM • 10343 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 134419 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 123110 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 130790 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 151846 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 238450 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Alaska
United States
White House
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 98069 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 180727 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 127689 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 143016 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 190259 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Train
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Pistol

US allies will be "alarmed" by the visuals of Trump-Putin meeting - journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

US and Russian presidents, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, began talks in Alaska. During their handshake, B-2 bombers and F-22 fighters flew overhead.

US allies will be "alarmed" by the visuals of Trump-Putin meeting - journalist

When Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump descended the gangway in Alaska, a military aircraft flew by. US allies, as Sky News correspondent James Matthews suggests, will be displeased with the visual, UNN reports.

Details

From the White House pool, media learned that B-2 bombers and F-22 fighters flew overhead during the handshake between the two leaders.

Matthews notes that America's allies will be displeased with the visual.

"The outside world – Ukraine, European allies – are watching this and want to see a strong US president. They certainly need a neutral starting point for negotiations," he says.

"But what they saw there, the appearance of what is happening, the warmth shown by Donald Trump, everything that this view says about the dynamics of power in the relationship – all this will not please the people who are watching what is happening in Kyiv and other places."

He adds: "If anyone thought that the US president would intervene, set red lines and be tough with Vladimir Putin, then they will be uncomfortable seeing what we have just seen."

It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska15.08.25, 21:39 • 9358 views

Addendum

US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin began negotiations in Alaska.

The meeting started after Trump and Putin arrived in Alaska, where they simultaneously exited their planes, met, and shook hands. They drove to the meeting in the same car.

A senior White House official previously reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff would join US President Donald Trump for today's first meeting with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and his advisors.

Putin is expected to be joined at the meeting by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his aide Yuri Ushakov.

According to the official, this will replace what was initially described as a "tete-a-tete" meeting between Trump and Putin.

Translators are also expected to be present.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Steve Witkoff
Marco Rubio
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv