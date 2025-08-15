It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska

A European diplomat said that the arrival of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on the red carpet would be "hard to stomach," CNN reports, writes UNN.

Details

A European diplomat told CNN that Putin's red carpet arrival in Alaska would be "hard to stomach" as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.

"Given the horrors that Putin's troops inflict on Ukraine every day, such an attitude would be hard to stomach," the diplomat said on Friday.

Recall

At Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, a stage has been set on the runway for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

The red carpet is laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

The planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin is expected to begin on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that a comprehensive solution to end the war in Ukraine would take longer than the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska.

Russian dictator's press secretary Dmitry Peskov claimed that Trump and Putin do not plan to sign any documents following the talks in Alaska.