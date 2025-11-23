US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media

The United States opposes the presence of Europeans at today's talks in Switzerland with Ukraine on a peace plan to end the war. This was reported by RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

In Geneva, national security advisers from the E3 countries (Great Britain, France, Germany) will meet with their Ukrainian counterparts, and then the Ukrainians will meet with the Americans. The Americans do not want other European diplomats to be present in the room during negotiations with the Ukrainians - Jozwiak wrote.

Recall

Ukrainian advisers will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives of the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on a revised peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.