US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media

$42.150.00
48.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5978 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 31329 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 58753 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
November 22, 02:45 PM • 44424 views
Borders must not be changed by force: Western leaders at the G20 summit expressed support for Ukraine
November 22, 01:41 PM • 27435 views
At 4:00 PM, a nationwide minute of silence will be held, and the "Candle of Remembrance" campaign will begin: how Ukraine honors the victims of the HolodomorsPhoto
November 22, 11:14 AM • 26297 views
Ukraine to begin consultations with the US on parameters of a peace agreement in Switzerland these days - Umerov
November 22, 11:08 AM • 21683 views
The youngest is 18, the oldest is 58: Ukraine returned 31 civilians from BelarusPhoto
November 22, 10:59 AM • 23290 views
Zelenskyy's Office announced consultations on steps to end the war "these days": who is in the Ukrainian delegation
November 21, 09:58 PM • 28402 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
November 21, 07:13 PM • 43796 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
98%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia takes Ukrainian schoolchildren to Sakhalin for assimilation - CNSNovember 23, 12:10 AM • 23912 views
Trump's peace plan is bad for Ukraine, Europe, and the US - The EconomistNovember 23, 12:44 AM • 16171 views
"It's not just about Ukraine's security": NB8 countries declare unwavering support for Kyiv amid Russian aggressionNovember 23, 03:14 AM • 6250 views
Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia: two dead and eight woundedVideo05:10 AM • 10496 views
Shaturskaya GRES is on fire in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation: first details and footageVideo05:53 AM • 37980 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 5980 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 85158 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 63538 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 69126 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 75794 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Germany
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 21937 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 31283 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 34137 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 85158 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 53341 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)

US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4290 views

The US opposes the participation of European diplomats in today's talks in Switzerland on Ukraine's peace plan. Americans do not want the presence of other European diplomats during negotiations with Ukrainians.

US against European presence at talks with Ukraine in Switzerland - media

The United States opposes the presence of Europeans at today's talks in Switzerland with Ukraine on a peace plan to end the war. This was reported by RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

In Geneva, national security advisers from the E3 countries (Great Britain, France, Germany) will meet with their Ukrainian counterparts, and then the Ukrainians will meet with the Americans. The Americans do not want other European diplomats to be present in the room during negotiations with the Ukrainians

 - Jozwiak wrote.

Recall

Ukrainian advisers will work in Switzerland on Sunday with representatives of the US, Britain, France, and Germany on the parameters of a peace agreement.

According to Axios, the US continues to work with the Ukrainian side on a revised peace plan to end the war.

The new US plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war surprised the European diplomatic community.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Radio Liberty
Geneva
Switzerland
France
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Ukraine