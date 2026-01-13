Unknown drones attacked three oil tankers in the Black Sea - Reuters

$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 3336 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
02:07 PM • 6526 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 14169 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 15621 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
January 13, 07:21 AM • 20276 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: teenager charged with suspicion
January 12, 07:13 PM • 30662 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 47621 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 35616 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 33850 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59297 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.2m/s
82%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump leans towards striking Iran, but for now leaves diplomatic options open - AxiosJanuary 13, 05:14 AM • 11664 views
Russia continues to lose ground in Central Asia - Center for Countering DisinformationJanuary 13, 05:44 AM • 10866 views
Russians attacked DTEK TPP on January 13: equipment damagedJanuary 13, 06:52 AM • 4674 views
Parliamentary committee supported the dismissal of Maliuk from the post of head of the SBU on the second attemptJanuary 13, 08:16 AM • 18311 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 19958 views
Publications
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 14172 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhoto10:02 AM • 20033 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 59299 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 53901 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 59580 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal03:09 PM • 28 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 44434 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 38927 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 44093 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 45863 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Unknown drones attacked three oil tankers in the Black Sea - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Three oil tankers operated by Greek companies were attacked by drones in the Black Sea. The vessels were en route to a Russian terminal to load Kazakh oil.

Unknown drones attacked three oil tankers in the Black Sea - Reuters

Drones attacked three oil tankers in the Black Sea, operated by Greek companies – the vessels were en route to load oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal off the coast of Russia. Reuters reported this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's interlocutors, the tankers Delta Harmony, Delta Supreme, and Matilda were attacked on Tuesday en route to the "Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka" terminal near Novorossiysk, where about 80% of Kazakh oil destined for international markets is loaded.

The first two vessels are managed by the Greek company Delta Tankers. The Matilda tanker is chartered by a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, and the vessel is operated by the Greek company Thenamaris.

Zelenskyy instructs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with information on the expansion of Russia's tanker fleet13.01.26, 15:51 • 1046 views

As Kazinform writes, citing KazMunayGas, the loading of the Matilda tanker with oil at the CPC terminal was scheduled for January 18, 2026.

It is noted that there were no casualties among the crew members. According to preliminary assessment, the vessel remains afloat, and no serious damage was found at the time of the initial inspection. An assessment of the damage caused is currently underway.

Who exactly is responsible for the drone attacks is currently unknown.

Oil tanker Elbus hit by drone in Black Sea, called a "shadow fleet" vessel - media08.01.26, 13:49 • 4287 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Reuters
Black Sea
Kazakhstan