Unknown drones attacked three oil tankers in the Black Sea - Reuters

Drones attacked three oil tankers in the Black Sea, operated by Greek companies – the vessels were en route to load oil at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal off the coast of Russia. Reuters reported this, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication's interlocutors, the tankers Delta Harmony, Delta Supreme, and Matilda were attacked on Tuesday en route to the "Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka" terminal near Novorossiysk, where about 80% of Kazakh oil destined for international markets is loaded.

The first two vessels are managed by the Greek company Delta Tankers. The Matilda tanker is chartered by a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas, and the vessel is operated by the Greek company Thenamaris.

As Kazinform writes, citing KazMunayGas, the loading of the Matilda tanker with oil at the CPC terminal was scheduled for January 18, 2026.

It is noted that there were no casualties among the crew members. According to preliminary assessment, the vessel remains afloat, and no serious damage was found at the time of the initial inspection. An assessment of the damage caused is currently underway.

Who exactly is responsible for the drone attacks is currently unknown.

