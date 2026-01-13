$43.260.18
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinic
Zelenskyy instructs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with information on the expansion of Russia's tanker fleet

Kyiv • UNN

 296 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovskyi. They discussed the fight against Russia's "shadow" fleet and the non-public approaches of partners to communication with the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy instructs Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with information on the expansion of Russia's tanker fleet
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Luhovskyi, and heard his report. The discussion focused on combating Russia's "shadow" fleet, particularly tankers, as well as non-public approaches by partners to communication with the Russian side and their real attitude towards Ukraine and negotiations at this stage. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

Details

Zelenskyy instructed the Foreign Intelligence Service to provide partners with new information regarding Russia's attempts to expand its tanker fleet.

Thanks to our coordinated efforts with some states to pressure the shadow fleet, at least 20% of the fleet's vessels have stopped, and Russia is trying to compensate for this loss by attracting new vessels. All of them must be added to the sanctions lists. We will continue sanctions pressure on tanker crews, captains, insurers, and the entire infrastructure of the shadow fleet.

- the President's post reads.

According to Zelenskyy, the current restrictions on Russian seaborne oil exports are expected to reduce Russian revenues by at least $30 billion annually. He noted that additional pressure would increase this volume of Russian losses, thereby reducing the financing of Russia's war against Ukraine.

The task of everyone in the world who wants this war to end should be to reduce Russia's ability to adapt to pressure in response to this war. Effective pressure on the aggressor is the main fertilizer for the diplomatic process.

 - Zelenskyy stated.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
