Britain found grounds to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet oil tankers - The Times

Hundreds of Russian shadow fleet vessels could be seized by British forces after the government identified legal grounds for such raids. The Times reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that British officials believe they have found grounds to allow soldiers to board and detain oil tankers under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2018.

Any sanctioned vessels caught under false flags risk being targeted for major joint operations, likely involving the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, special forces, and NATO allies. - the article says.

The publication indicates that the UK has sanctions against 520 vessels in connection with the transportation of oil by Russia's shadow fleet around the world, which last year brought the Kremlin's war machine £100 billion. Many of them are believed to be sailing without legitimate flags, which would now make them targets for military action.

"To seize a vessel, the UK must first believe or confirm that the vessel legally has no state affiliation. This could mean that it is not legally registered in any country, is sailing under a false flag, or has been abandoned by the country whose flag it is flying," the publication writes.

Recall

On Friday, January 9, the US began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Later, it became known that the tanker had been seized.

Russia admits its navy's inability to protect oil tankers from the US