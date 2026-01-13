Britain found grounds to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet oil tankers - The Times

$43.080.09
50.140.03
ukenru
07:13 PM • 9284 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
06:47 PM • 14534 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 13670 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 15554 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 26093 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 17271 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 19034 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 39809 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 37461 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31050 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1.6m/s
80%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Participated in crimes on the territory of Ukraine: Russian army colonel became deputy mayor of SamaraJanuary 12, 03:05 PM • 4060 views
Venezuelan military failed to deploy Russian-supplied air defense systems during US attackJanuary 12, 03:11 PM • 6282 views
Over UAH 5.8 million in bribes: law enforcement agencies in three regions exposed schemes for illegal border crossingJanuary 12, 03:33 PM • 3616 views
Investigation in the "Golden Mandarin" case completed - SAPOJanuary 12, 03:52 PM • 4802 views
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in Kyiv09:21 PM • 4262 views
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 26094 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 12, 10:30 AM • 33134 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration DateJanuary 12, 10:11 AM • 39809 views
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violationsJanuary 12, 09:47 AM • 36870 views
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishmentJanuary 12, 08:21 AM • 41343 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Moldova
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 33446 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 29134 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 34989 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 37128 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 93210 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Times
Truth Social

Britain found grounds to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet oil tankers - The Times

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

British officials have found legal grounds to seize vessels belonging to Russia's shadow fleet. 520 vessels transporting Russian oil have been sanctioned by the United Kingdom.

Britain found grounds to seize hundreds of Russian shadow fleet oil tankers - The Times

Hundreds of Russian shadow fleet vessels could be seized by British forces after the government identified legal grounds for such raids. The Times reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that British officials believe they have found grounds to allow soldiers to board and detain oil tankers under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2018.

Any sanctioned vessels caught under false flags risk being targeted for major joint operations, likely involving the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, special forces, and NATO allies.

- the article says.

The publication indicates that the UK has sanctions against 520 vessels in connection with the transportation of oil by Russia's shadow fleet around the world, which last year brought the Kremlin's war machine £100 billion. Many of them are believed to be sailing without legitimate flags, which would now make them targets for military action.

"To seize a vessel, the UK must first believe or confirm that the vessel legally has no state affiliation. This could mean that it is not legally registered in any country, is sailing under a false flag, or has been abandoned by the country whose flag it is flying," the publication writes.

Recall

On Friday, January 9, the US began an operation to detain the Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean. Later, it became known that the tanker had been seized.

Russia admits its navy's inability to protect oil tankers from the US10.01.26, 06:24 • 7505 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Sanctions
Royal Air Force
The Times
Royal Navy
NATO
United States