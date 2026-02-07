Units of our Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced generation, one unit automatically shut down - Zelenskyy

Tonight, the Russians struck, among other things, facilities on which the operation of nuclear power plants depends, as a result of which the units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced generation, and one unit automatically shut down. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tonight, the Russians struck, among other things, facilities on which the operation of nuclear power plants depends, and this is a danger for Ukraine, for our entire region, and for Europe. Today, the units of our Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced generation, one unit automatically shut down. This is a level of strikes that no terrorist in the world has ever allowed themselves, and Russia must feel the response of the whole world – all those who are truly interested in security. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Russia must demonstrate that not only such strikes and war matter to them, but also the ongoing negotiations that should yield results.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call, where he heard reports from all regions after the massive Russian attack on February 7. He noted that significant power outages were applied throughout the country.