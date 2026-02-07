Units of our Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced generation, one unit automatically shut down - Zelenskyy

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
01:35 PM • 3782 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
10:29 AM • 8754 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10670 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 15778 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 29447 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 43318 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 37856 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 30527 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 41210 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15920 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
91%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 18498 views
Train traffic in Ivano-Frankivsk region delayed due to Russian attacksFebruary 7, 07:07 AM • 9048 views
Russian attack on Rivne region: houses and infrastructure damaged, two people injuredFebruary 7, 07:23 AM • 5874 views
Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight: TPPs attackedFebruary 7, 07:29 AM • 6126 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - UkrenergoFebruary 7, 08:31 AM • 11768 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 18583 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 41212 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 37593 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 39747 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 51153 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 12544 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 26727 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 29169 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 38148 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 41250 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Starlink
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Units of our Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced generation, one unit automatically shut down - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

President Zelenskyy stated that as a result of Russian strikes on facilities supporting the operation of nuclear power plants, units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced generation, and one unit automatically shut down. This poses a danger to Ukraine and Europe.

Units of our Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced generation, one unit automatically shut down - Zelenskyy

Tonight, the Russians struck, among other things, facilities on which the operation of nuclear power plants depends, as a result of which the units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced generation, and one unit automatically shut down. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

Tonight, the Russians struck, among other things, facilities on which the operation of nuclear power plants depends, and this is a danger for Ukraine, for our entire region, and for Europe. Today, the units of our Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced generation, one unit automatically shut down. This is a level of strikes that no terrorist in the world has ever allowed themselves, and Russia must feel the response of the whole world – all those who are truly interested in security.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that Russia must demonstrate that not only such strikes and war matter to them, but also the ongoing negotiations that should yield results.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call, where he heard reports from all regions after the massive Russian attack on February 7. He noted that significant power outages were applied throughout the country.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Energoatom
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Units of our Ukrainian nuclear power plants have reduced generation, one unit automatically shut down - Zelenskyy | УНН