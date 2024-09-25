ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101393 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108109 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174521 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141781 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145449 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139894 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185771 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112149 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104784 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174521 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185771 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175914 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 203185 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 192016 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 143924 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 143718 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 148282 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 139595 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 156363 views
UN: 15 million Ukrainians need humanitarian aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 69360 views

UN Secretary-General Guterres said that 15 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance, most of them women and children. He called on donors to support the UN humanitarian response plan for 2024.

In Ukraine, 15 million people need humanitarian aid, more than half of them are women and children, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a speech at a UN Security Council meeting in New York, UNN reports with reference to the UN website

Guterres condemned all attacks on civilians and civilian objects - “wherever they occur and whoever is responsible”. He said that all of them must stop immediately.

The UN Secretary-General also emphasized that the United Nations continues to participate in the work of the largest international mission in Ukraine. 

 This year alone, together with our partners, we have provided life-saving assistance to more than 6.2 million people. But we need the support of the international community. In Ukraine, 15 million people need humanitarian assistance - more than half of them women and children

- said Guterres.

However, according to him, less than half of the UN humanitarian response plan for 2024 has been funded so far. Therefore, the UN Secretary-General called on donors to help the Organization continue its work on the ground. 

In recent weeks, we have seen a resurgence of inflammatory rhetoric and incidents around nuclear facilities, including at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and, worryingly, at the Kursk nuclear power plant in the Russian Federation. I commend the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in particular its critical presence at Ukraine's nuclear facilities to help ensure nuclear safety and security. I urge all parties to act responsibly and avoid any statements or actions that could further destabilize an already tense situation

- said Guterres.

According to the UN, more than 11,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine.  “The longer this tragic war lasts, the higher the risk of escalation and spread of the conflict. This will not only affect the region, but will also increase global tensions and divisions - at a time when our world desperately needs closer cooperation and collective action. We must end the suffering and break the cycle of violence for the sake of the Ukrainian people, the Russian people, and the world,” Uterresh concluded .

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
antonio-guterresAntónio Guterres
united-nationsUnited Nations
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
new-york-cityNew York City
