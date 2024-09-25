UN: 15 million Ukrainians need humanitarian aid

In Ukraine, 15 million people need humanitarian aid, more than half of them are women and children, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a speech at a UN Security Council meeting in New York, UNN reports with reference to the UN website.

Guterres condemned all attacks on civilians and civilian objects - “wherever they occur and whoever is responsible”. He said that all of them must stop immediately.

The UN Secretary-General also emphasized that the United Nations continues to participate in the work of the largest international mission in Ukraine.

This year alone, together with our partners, we have provided life-saving assistance to more than 6.2 million people. But we need the support of the international community. In Ukraine, 15 million people need humanitarian assistance - more than half of them women and children - said Guterres.

However, according to him, less than half of the UN humanitarian response plan for 2024 has been funded so far. Therefore, the UN Secretary-General called on donors to help the Organization continue its work on the ground.

Blinken proposed at the UN Security Council two steps that could put an end to Putin's war

In recent weeks, we have seen a resurgence of inflammatory rhetoric and incidents around nuclear facilities, including at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant and, worryingly, at the Kursk nuclear power plant in the Russian Federation. I commend the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in particular its critical presence at Ukraine's nuclear facilities to help ensure nuclear safety and security. I urge all parties to act responsibly and avoid any statements or actions that could further destabilize an already tense situation - said Guterres.

According to the UN, more than 11,000 civilians have been killed as a result of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. “The longer this tragic war lasts, the higher the risk of escalation and spread of the conflict. This will not only affect the region, but will also increase global tensions and divisions - at a time when our world desperately needs closer cooperation and collective action. We must end the suffering and break the cycle of violence for the sake of the Ukrainian people, the Russian people, and the world,” Uterresh concluded .

Zelenskyy: Russia's war against Ukraine will end not because someone is tired, but because the UN Charter will work