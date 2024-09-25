Blinken proposed at the UN Security Council two steps that could put an end to Putin's war

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65762 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103356 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166796 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137735 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143065 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139019 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112070 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172672 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104746 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100095 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109738 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111830 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 47052 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54065 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166796 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200041 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188974 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141786 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141845 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146556 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137975 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154861 views
Blinken proposed at the UN Security Council two steps that could put an end to Putin's war

Blinken proposed at the UN Security Council two steps that could put an end to Putin's war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20714 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on the UN Security Council to stop Iran and the DPRK from supporting Russia. He emphasized the need to seek a just peace based on UN principles to stop Putin's aggression.

The UN Security Council can put an end to Putin's war and strengthen international rules that guarantee international security if it immediately takes two interrelated steps - resolves the issue of support for Russia by countries that violate the UN Charter and supports the search for peace based on the basic principles of the UN. This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the Voice of America.

Details

First, according to Blinken, the Security Council member states must respond to Russia's growing cooperation with North Korea and Iran.

"Tehran and Pyongyang's support helps Putin cause slaughter, suffering, and destruction of innocent Ukrainian men, women, and children... demolish homes, grain silos, and ports... destroy power plants," the US Secretary of State said.

According to Blinken, Iran has been providing the Kremlin with armed drones since 2022, and it has also built a drone manufacturing plant in Russia.

"Just a few weeks ago, Iran handed over hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. And Tehran has been training the Russian military in Iran on how to use these weapons," the Secretary of State said.

It also states that the DPRK has supplied Russia with trains of weapons and ammunition, including ballistic missiles and launchers, as well as millions of artillery shells.

Blinken reminded that these actions of Iran, North Korea and Russia violated numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department17.09.24, 13:25 • 12422 views

In addition, in March, Russia used its veto power to terminate the work of the UN Panel of Experts on the DPRK, which had been monitoring the country's nuclear and ballistic missile programs for 14 years.

Also, according to him, Russian banks are helping North Korea avoid sanctions, "freeing up more funds for its illegal weapons programs.

"Some may ask how the United States or any other country that helps Ukraine defend itself can criticize countries for providing military support to Russia. There is a profound difference. russia is the aggressor. Ukraine is the victim. russia is fighting for conquest. Ukraine is fighting for survival. If countries stopped supporting russia, Putin's invasion would soon end. If countries stop supporting Ukraine, Ukraine may cease to exist," he explained.

That is why the second step mentioned by Blinken is to find a peaceful solution to conflicts.

"But in discharging its responsibilities, the Security Council "must act in accordance with the purposes and principles of the United Nations". In other words, we must strive for a peace that upholds, not undermines, the basic principles of the United Nations. That is why all of us here have a responsibility to support Ukraine's call for a just and lasting peace to end Russia's aggressive war," he said.

According to him, a just and lasting peace should reaffirm the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, preserve Ukraine's right to choose its own path, future and allies, and contribute to the reconstruction and restoration of the country.

All other options for peace plans that do not mention the UN Charter, the Secretary of State noted, would only reward Putin's aggression and allow him to rest, rearm, and invade Ukraine again.

"As history has taught us, peace without principles is a prologue to new conflicts, suffering and instability. So, for all nations that want to end this conflict - and do so in a way that is sustainable - the fastest way is simple. Stop those who facilitate and fuel Putin's aggression. Demand a just peace that upholds the principles of the UN Charter," Blinken urged.

No matter what is in Putin's head: what is known about Zelensky's Victory Plan24.09.24, 13:28 • 199893 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
north-koreaNorth Korea
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

