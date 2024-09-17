US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
February 28, 08:30 PM
February 28, 08:35 PM
February 28, 10:53 PM
February 28, 11:39 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM • 209320 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 197810 views
February 28, 03:20 PM
February 28, 02:48 PM
February 28, 09:59 AM
February 28, 09:03 AM
February 26, 05:09 PM
US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department

US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12423 views

The US State Department has expressed concern over the expansion of security relations between North Korea and Russia. Washington warns that this could destabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

Washington is concerned about how Russia and North Korea are stepping up military cooperation. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing , UNN reports.

Details

Commenting on the recent visit to Pyongyang by Russian National Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Miller said that the DPRK continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

We remain incredibly concerned about the expanding security relationship between North Korea and Russia. In particular, because of the support that North Korea continues to provide to Russia in pursuit of its illegal war against Ukraine

- Miller said . 

The State Department spokesman also warned that in the future, cooperation between the DPRK and Russia could worsen the security situation in Asia.

Russia will help North Korea in a way that will ultimately destabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula

- Matthew Miller suggests. 

Recall

North Korea has sent its foreign minister Choi Song-hee to Russia, its second trip to a key ally of the Kim Jong-un regime in less than a year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World

