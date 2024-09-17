US concerned about increased military cooperation between Russia and DPRK - State Department

Washington is concerned about how Russia and North Korea are stepping up military cooperation. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller during a briefing , UNN reports.

Commenting on the recent visit to Pyongyang by Russian National Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Miller said that the DPRK continues to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

We remain incredibly concerned about the expanding security relationship between North Korea and Russia. In particular, because of the support that North Korea continues to provide to Russia in pursuit of its illegal war against Ukraine - Miller said .

The State Department spokesman also warned that in the future, cooperation between the DPRK and Russia could worsen the security situation in Asia.

Russia will help North Korea in a way that will ultimately destabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula - Matthew Miller suggests.

North Korea has sent its foreign minister Choi Song-hee to Russia, its second trip to a key ally of the Kim Jong-un regime in less than a year.