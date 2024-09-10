Kim Jong-un announces expansion of the DPRK nuclear program

Kim Jong-un announced the expansion of North Korea's nuclear program. This was reported by KCNA, according to UNN.

Details

In his Independence Day speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un emphasized that North Korea must improve its nuclear capabilities and prepare for their effective use to ensure national security.

Kim Jong-un noted that a strong military presence is necessary to counter the threats he sees from the United States and its allies. He emphasized the importance of preparing and strengthening the country's nuclear arsenal in the face of global instability.

