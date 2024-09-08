Kim Jong-un announces strengthening of the DPRK's naval power
Kyiv • UNN
North Korea's leader announced preparations to commission large surface ships and submarines.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has emphasized the need to strengthen the country's naval power. This is reported by KCNA, UNN reports.
Details
North Korea's leader said that the country is preparing to commission large surface ships and submarines that cannot be serviced at existing bases.
Now that we will soon have large surface warships and submarines that cannot be anchored by existing warship mooring facilities, the construction of a naval base to operate the latest large warships has become an urgent task