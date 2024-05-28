Umerov: Russia's goal is to open a new front in the north

The goal of the Russian Federation is to open a new front in the north. This was stated by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in an interview with Reuters, UNN reports.

Umerov said Monday evening that Russia is deploying more manpower and equipment to the front more than 27 months after its full-scale invasion.

Kyiv's troops have managed to stabilize a new front in northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russia attacked earlier this month. But Umerov said Moscow was preparing for a new push.

"Their goal is to open a new front in the north to start using all their manpower and firepower against us, they continue their goal of destroying the nation," Umerov said.

According to the minister, Russia has about 500,000 troops in Ukraine and near its borders and is preparing to add another 200-300,000.

He emphasized that Ukraine needs more weapons.

"We are holding out, but of course we need more weapons, we need more firepower, we need long-range missiles to prevent them from entering our country," Umerov said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia is preparing for an offensive and that another group of Russian troops is gathering 90 kilometers from Kharkiv to the northwest, near the Ukrainian border.

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko notedthat even though Russia does not have enough forces, it can use them, including in the direction of Sumy region, to sow panic and stretch the Ukrainian Defense Forces and prevent them from being redeployed to more important areas.