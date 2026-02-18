$43.170.07
Umerov held a "separate meeting" with Western partners after talks with Russia in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

Rustem Umerov met with representatives of the USA, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. The parties discussed the results of the negotiations and synchronized approaches for further steps.

Umerov held a "separate meeting" with Western partners after talks with Russia in Geneva

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, after negotiations with the Russian delegation in Geneva, held a "separate meeting" with representatives of the USA, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

According to Umerov, the parties discussed the results of today's round of negotiations and synchronized approaches for further steps.

It is important to maintain a common vision and coordination of actions between Ukraine, the USA, and Europe

- Umerov noted.

He emphasized that there is an understanding of shared responsibility for the outcome between the parties, "we continue to work."

Recall

According to Axios, Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end".

Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow17.02.26, 20:24 • 7960 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Geneva
Switzerland
France
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
United States
Ukraine