Umerov held a "separate meeting" with Western partners after talks with Russia in Geneva
Kyiv • UNN
Rustem Umerov met with representatives of the USA, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. The parties discussed the results of the negotiations and synchronized approaches for further steps.
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, after negotiations with the Russian delegation in Geneva, held a "separate meeting" with representatives of the USA, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. He reported this on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
According to Umerov, the parties discussed the results of today's round of negotiations and synchronized approaches for further steps.
It is important to maintain a common vision and coordination of actions between Ukraine, the USA, and Europe
He emphasized that there is an understanding of shared responsibility for the outcome between the parties, "we continue to work."
Recall
According to Axios, Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in the political group in Geneva "reached a dead end".
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow17.02.26, 20:24 • 7960 views