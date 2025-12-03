Umerov held a multi-hour meeting with NATO and EU advisors in Brussels: key topics – security guarantees and peace

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 1700 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 4920 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM • 9308 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM • 11503 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
11:38 AM • 16694 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 19782 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 22509 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 28626 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 36173 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 30061 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 13625 views
In Russia, the Druzhba oil pipeline was blown up againPhotoVideoDecember 3, 09:59 AM • 7102 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 21474 views
China's Foreign Ministry stated that using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine would not contribute to ending the war12:35 PM • 8724 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine12:41 PM • 14279 views
Publications
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution01:24 PM • 9328 views
Ukraine launches the "Magic Express": who can buy tickets for the St. Nicholas weekend and how11:34 AM • 21480 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2PhotoDecember 3, 06:30 AM • 43977 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 47198 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 56335 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
China
India
Belgium
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 56818 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 59063 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 114010 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 87718 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 103457 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Airbus A320 series
Gold
Diia (service)

Umerov held a multi-hour meeting with NATO and EU advisors in Brussels: key topics – security guarantees and peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov discussed security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe with national security advisors from key European countries, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO, in Brussels. The parties agreed on further consultations to achieve lasting peace.

Umerov held a multi-hour meeting with NATO and EU advisors in Brussels: key topics – security guarantees and peace

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a productive multi-hour meeting in Brussels with national security advisors from key European countries, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO. The main topic of the negotiations was the formation of a real and effective framework of security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. Umerov announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Umerov thoroughly informed his colleagues about the progress of negotiations in Geneva and Florida, as well as about further diplomatic dynamics.

Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump03.12.25, 11:59 • 19784 views

It is important that Europe remains an active participant in this process – both in matters of bringing peace closer and in shaping the future security architecture.

– emphasized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The meeting was attended by national security advisors from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, and Great Britain. The parties agreed to continue close consultations and synchronize positions to achieve a just and lasting peace in the interests of Ukraine.

"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team02.12.25, 12:36 • 40824 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Finland
France
Great Britain
Italy
Europe
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland