Umerov held a multi-hour meeting with NATO and EU advisors in Brussels: key topics – security guarantees and peace

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov held a productive multi-hour meeting in Brussels with national security advisors from key European countries, as well as representatives of the EU and NATO. The main topic of the negotiations was the formation of a real and effective framework of security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe. Umerov announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Umerov thoroughly informed his colleagues about the progress of negotiations in Geneva and Florida, as well as about further diplomatic dynamics.

It is important that Europe remains an active participant in this process – both in matters of bringing peace closer and in shaping the future security architecture. – emphasized the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The meeting was attended by national security advisors from Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Finland, and Great Britain. The parties agreed to continue close consultations and synchronize positions to achieve a just and lasting peace in the interests of Ukraine.

