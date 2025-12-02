$42.340.08
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation after peace talks in the United States, where the American side's priorities were discussed. He instructed to continue constructive work with President Trump's team and European partners.

"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced during a visit to Ireland that he had received a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation after all peace talks in the United States, which included discussions with intelligence agencies, on the main accents of the American side, and instructed to continue "maximally constructive work with President Trump's team, as well as with European partners," UNN writes.

A detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation after all meetings in the United States. We personally discussed things that cannot be said over the phone. Rustem Umerov and the participants of the negotiations in Florida reported on the main accents of the American side in the dialogue. The work was carried out on the basis of the Geneva document, and this document was finalized.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

He expressed gratitude to delegation member Andriy Hnatov "for a very informative briefing from American partners on the real situation at the front."

"With the participation of intelligence agencies, discussions were held with the American side on the prospects of implementing certain steps at the front and the problems of ensuring security from Russian strikes and disruptions of agreements in the event of a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukrainian diplomats "are actively working with all partners so that European countries and other members of the Coalition of the Willing are meaningfully involved in developing solutions." "I informed the team about the conversations with European leaders and Steve Witkoff that took place the day before in Paris. We note that the Russians have already started new disinformation campaigns in view of the preparation of their meetings with the American side," the President noted.

I instructed to continue our maximally constructive work with President Trump's team, as well as with European partners. Ukrainian intelligence will provide partners with the information we have about Russia's true intentions and its attempts to use diplomatic work as a cover to weaken sanctions and block important collective European decisions.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stated: "Ukraine takes all diplomatic work absolutely seriously: we are interested in true peace and guaranteed security." "It is precisely such an interest that must be extracted from the Russian side, and this task can only be realized jointly with our partners. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine will be in constant contact with America to determine the schedule of further meetings," Zelenskyy said.

Julia Shramko

