$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
09:59 AM • 1098 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 5188 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 17337 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 26466 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 24078 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 35645 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 73403 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 49143 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39185 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34087 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
100%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 12359 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal LodgeDecember 3, 03:42 AM • 14568 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 20466 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 18732 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 14269 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 18795 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 34671 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 44103 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 42390 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 43299 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 51007 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 53229 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 108609 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 82696 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 98550 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News

Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov will hold meetings with national security advisors to European leaders in Brussels. They will inform about US contacts in Moscow and discuss the security architecture.

Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the head of Ukraine's delegation to peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and a member of the delegation, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, will hold meetings in Brussels today with national security advisors to European leaders, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Rustem Umerov reported on the preparations for today's meetings in Brussels with national security advisors to European leaders. Together with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov will attend the meetings. This is our constant coordination with partners, and we ensure full activity of the negotiation process.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "Ukrainian representatives will inform their colleagues in Europe about what is known after yesterday's contacts of the American side in Moscow, and will also discuss the European component in the necessary security architecture."

After Brussels, Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov will prepare a meeting with representatives of President Trump in the United States. As always, Ukraine will work constructively for real peace. I look forward to a new report on the results of today's meetings in Europe.

- the President stated.

Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia02.12.25, 20:47 • 4738 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Brussels
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine