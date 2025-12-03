Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the head of Ukraine's delegation to peace talks, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, and a member of the delegation, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, will hold meetings in Brussels today with national security advisors to European leaders, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of US President Donald Trump, UNN reports.

Rustem Umerov reported on the preparations for today's meetings in Brussels with national security advisors to European leaders. Together with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov will attend the meetings. This is our constant coordination with partners, and we ensure full activity of the negotiation process. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "Ukrainian representatives will inform their colleagues in Europe about what is known after yesterday's contacts of the American side in Moscow, and will also discuss the European component in the necessary security architecture."

After Brussels, Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov will prepare a meeting with representatives of President Trump in the United States. As always, Ukraine will work constructively for real peace. I look forward to a new report on the results of today's meetings in Europe. - the President stated.

