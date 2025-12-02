Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump, but further steps depend on the results of the American delegation's negotiations in Russia. He announced this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

I am ready to receive all signals, ready for a meeting with President Trump. Everything depends on today's talks — Zelenskyy wrote, emphasizing that Kyiv expects information from the US delegation immediately after its contacts in Moscow.

According to the head of state, Washington's position will also determine the further format of interaction: "The US delegation wants to report directly to us immediately after the meetings. The next steps depend on these signals."

He also added that Ukraine is ready to promptly respond to possible decisions of its partners.