Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Donald Trump. Further steps depend on the results of the American delegation's negotiations in Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump, but further steps depend on the results of the American delegation's negotiations in Russia. He announced this on his Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
I am ready to receive all signals, ready for a meeting with President Trump. Everything depends on today's talks
According to the head of state, Washington's position will also determine the further format of interaction: "The US delegation wants to report directly to us immediately after the meetings. The next steps depend on these signals."
He also added that Ukraine is ready to promptly respond to possible decisions of its partners.
We will receive certain signals. If the signals work out, if it's fair play with our partners, then maybe we will meet with the American delegation very quickly. At what level – we will see, depending on the signals. If the signals provide an opportunity and a chance for global but quick decisions, then the level will be higher