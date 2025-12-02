$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM • 14098 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 39998 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 33074 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 26314 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 25882 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 55157 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 52211 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 60107 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 51488 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 46756 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Donald Trump. Further steps depend on the results of the American delegation's negotiations in Russia.

Zelenskyy announced his readiness to meet with Trump and is awaiting signals from the American delegation after its visit to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump, but further steps depend on the results of the American delegation's negotiations in Russia. He announced this on his Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

I am ready to receive all signals, ready for a meeting with President Trump. Everything depends on today's talks

— Zelenskyy wrote, emphasizing that Kyiv expects information from the US delegation immediately after its contacts in Moscow.

According to the head of state, Washington's position will also determine the further format of interaction: "The US delegation wants to report directly to us immediately after the meetings. The next steps depend on these signals."

He also added that Ukraine is ready to promptly respond to possible decisions of its partners.

We will receive certain signals. If the signals work out, if it's fair play with our partners, then maybe we will meet with the American delegation very quickly. At what level – we will see, depending on the signals. If the signals provide an opportunity and a chance for global but quick decisions, then the level will be higher

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv