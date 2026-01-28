$43.130.01
Ukrzaliznytsia warned of significant train delays in Kharkiv and Odesa regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Ukrzaliznytsia announced changes in the schedule of suburban routes in Kharkiv and Odesa regions. Delays range from 30 minutes to 4 hours due to weather and technical factors.

Ukrzaliznytsia warned of significant train delays in Kharkiv and Odesa regions

"Ukrzaliznytsia" company announced changes in the schedule of suburban routes in two regions due to difficult weather conditions and technical factors. The biggest delays were recorded in Kharkiv and Odesa regions, where passengers have to wait for departure for more than several hours. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the railway junctions of the Kharkiv region, there is a disruption in the movement of several key electric trains. In particular, from Bezpalivka station, train No. 6856 Lymanyvka - Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi is running an hour and a half late, and route No. 6527 to Dubove station is delayed by 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Russia attacked the passenger train “Barvinkove - Lviv - Chop” with three “Shaheds”, there are wounded27.01.26, 17:24 • 3242 views

The most difficult situation is with train No. 6428 Izium – Shebelynka, which departed from the initial station with a delay of 2.5 hours. It is also reported that the return flight No. 6527 from Dubove station is expected with a delay of an hour and a half. Dispatchers are working to minimize the delay from the schedule, but passengers are asked to take into account the changes when planning their trips.

Complications of movement in Odesa region

In Odesa region, the situation remains tense: train delays currently range from 30 minutes to 4 hours. This applies to routes connecting the regional center with Vapniarka and Podilsk.

  • No. 6259 Vapniarka – Odesa and No. 6277 Podilsk – Odesa will arrive with a significant delay.
    • No. 6256 and No. 6258 Odesa – Vapniarka are also delayed for departure and en route.

      The railway administration announced that waiting rooms have been prepared for passengers arriving in Odesa at night with long delays. Staff is on duty at the stations, and hot tea and coffee have been prepared for people. Up-to-date information on arrival times can be tracked via the official chatbot or on the station boards.

      Abnormal weather paralyzed train traffic across the country: Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays on several routes27.01.26, 07:23 • 3750 views

      Stepan Haftko

      Society
      Technology
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Odesa Oblast
      Ukrainian Railways
      Odesa