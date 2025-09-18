"Ukrzaliznytsia" restored power supply to the damaged section after the shelling

"Ukrzaliznytsia" has restored power to the section damaged as a result of Russian shelling on the night of September 18. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Ukrzaliznytsia".

It is noted that all trains are already running on a standard schedule. At the same time, 4 return trains, which added the most travel time as a result of the attack, are running with delays of more than an hour, but railway workers are doing everything to catch up, Ukrzaliznytsia said.

Train No. 32 Przemyśl - Zaporizhzhia will run only to Dnipro today and will arrive approximately at 20:00. Passengers of this flight between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia will be delivered by separate carriages, which will depart after a full transfer. Minor changes will also affect some passengers of train No. 38 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv - the message says.

They added that some of the carriages that make up this train do not have time to reach Zaporizhzhia on time due to a delay caused by the enemy attack, and will remain in Dnipro.

Ukrzaliznytsia also added reserve carriages, in which passengers will travel to Dnipro, and there they will transfer to their carriages after they are attached to train No. 38.

Russian troops carried out a complex attack on Ukraine's railway infrastructure on the night of September 17. Due to power outages, there were train delays in the Dnipro direction, including flights Lviv - Zaporizhzhia and Kyiv - Kryvyi Rih.