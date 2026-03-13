$44.160.1950.960.02
Ukrzaliznytsia changes schedule and launches new routes in Dnipropetrovsk region on March 13-15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

From March 13 to 15, old routes between Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih are canceled and new ones are introduced. Some suburban trains will change their departure and arrival times.

Ukrzaliznytsia changes schedule and launches new routes in Dnipropetrovsk region on March 13-15

Ukrzaliznytsia informed passengers about current changes in the movement of suburban trains in Dnipropetrovsk region from March 13 to 15. This was reported by UNN.

Details

From March 13, the following trains will not run:

  • No. 6538 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Verkhivtseve;
    • No. 6415 Verkhivtseve – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi.

      From March 14-15, two new routes will be launched, connecting Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih. From March 14, the following will start running:

      • No. 6537 Dnipro-Holovnyi – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi, departure at 15:12, arrival at 19:20;
        • From March 15 – No. 6032 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Dnipro-Holovnyi, departure at 11:55, arrival at 15:55.

          Also, from March 14, a number of suburban trains will run on a new schedule. This refers to:

          • No. 6489 Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi – Tymkove, departure at 19:53, arrival at 21:14;
            • No. 6490 Tymkove – Kryvyi Rih-Holovnyi, departure at 21:34, arrival at 22:58.

              Recall

              The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine confiscated 1592 freight cars of Russian companies for transfer to Ukrzaliznytsia. Property worth UAH 2.2 billion will be involved in transportation throughout the country.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              SocietyEconomy
              Sanctions
              Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
              War in Ukraine
              Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
              Ukrainian Railways
              Dnipro (city)
              Ukraine
              Kryvyi Rih