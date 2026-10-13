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Ukrainians won bronze at a World Cup stage in sport shooting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The Ukrainian duo placed third in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. This is Ukraine’s first medal of the 2026 season.

Ukrainians won bronze at a World Cup stage in sport shooting

Shooters Olena Kostevych and Pavlo Korostylov won bronze medals at the final ISSF World Cup stage of the season in Egypt. They finished third in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine and the national Olympic team, as reported by UNN.

Details

"The final ISSF World Cup stage of the season in rifle and pistol shooting is underway in Cairo, Egypt. A total of 385 athletes from 51 countries are taking part in the competition. The Ukrainian duo consisting of four-time Olympic medalist Olena Kostevych and multiple world championship medalist Pavlo Korostylov won "bronze" in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event," the post reads.

In the qualification round, the Ukrainians finished second with a score of 580 points and advanced to the final. Competing for the medals, Kostevych and Korostylov posted a score of 413.4 points and finished third on the podium. The team from France won, while representatives of Latvia claimed the silver medals.

"For the Ukrainian team, this award was the first at World Cup stages in the 2026 competition season. Ukraine's shooters will next compete at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, which will take place from November 1 to 14. The world championships will award the first qualification spots for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles—three in each discipline," the post reads.

Previously

Ukraine's women's team won the 500-meter race in ten-person boats at the World Championships in Hangzhou. This is their fourth medal of the tournament.

Alla Kiosak

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