MIM-104 Patriot

Ukrainians warned about changes in train traffic in five regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1850 views

Ukrzaliznytsia reports on localized changes in train traffic in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, and a bus detour in Kharkiv region. In Zaporizhzhia, train traffic depends on the security situation, and in Dnipropetrovsk region, suburban train routes have been changed.

Ukrainians warned about changes in train traffic in five regions

Local changes in train traffic are possible today in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, a bus detour is operating in Kharkiv region, and in Zaporizhzhia region, trains run depending on the security situation, while in Dnipro region there are changes in suburban train traffic, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, writes UNN.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions

Local changes are possible in suburban and regional connections. Regional trains currently run to/from Konotop, suburban trains - to/from Krolevets station. In Chernihiv region, services Snovsk - Bakhmach and in the opposite direction have been temporarily suspended.

Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions

The Lozova - Barvinkove - Kramatorsk section and beyond remains a high-risk zone. We provide transportation in this direction by bus detour - the connection is organized.

The evening before, UZ reported that it was changing the routes of a number of suburban trains in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions "due to infrastructure damage."

As indicated, temporary changes in the routes of suburban trains in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions are also in effect on February 13. These include: No. 6414 Lymanivka – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi (instead of Lozova – Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi); No. 6277 Lozova – Varvarivka (instead of Lozova – Aromatna); No. 6272 Varvarivka – Lozova (instead of Aromatna – Lozova).

Zaporizhzhia region

Enhanced security control continues in the region. Depending on the situation, we either allow trains to pass or provide bus transfers. We ask passengers to follow the instructions of train crews and station staff.

Russia massively attacked port infrastructure and railway - Deputy Prime Minister13.02.26, 10:05 • 2368 views

Julia Shramko

Society
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Konotop
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Bakhmach
Chernihiv Oblast
Lozova
Kramatorsk