Russia massively attacked port infrastructure and railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia massively attacked port and railway infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia launched massive strikes on port and railway infrastructure - Kuleba wrote.

Odesa region

According to him, "in the Odesa region, the enemy attacked one of the ports with drones." He confirmed that one person was killed, 6 were wounded, "three are in serious condition, all received medical assistance." "All are exclusively civilians," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"The enterprise's infrastructure, fertilizer warehouses and vehicles, including freight cars, were damaged. A fire broke out. The aftermath is being eliminated, all relevant emergency services are working on site," Kuleba said.

Dnipropetrovsk region

"Also, the Russian army attacked the railway infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs during the day. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The damage did not affect traffic," Kuleba said.

"The enemy deliberately and systematically attacks Ukraine's logistics infrastructure - what connects the country, ensures exports, business operations, supplies to regions and the viability of frontline communities," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

