Russia massively attacked port infrastructure and railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 20278 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 44143 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 32242 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 41998 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 32990 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 26444 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 27250 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29662 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75256 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 51176 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 11103 views
Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supplyFebruary 12, 11:08 PM • 4526 views
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 5512 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 8874 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities04:21 AM • 7504 views
Publications
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 1458 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 43653 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 85409 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 75319 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 79595 views
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 18654 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 22769 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 48159 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 41447 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 43140 views
Russia massively attacked port infrastructure and railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In Odesa region, the enemy attacked the port with drones, one person was killed, six were wounded. In Dnipropetrovsk region, railway infrastructure was attacked, with no casualties.

Russia massively attacked port infrastructure and railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia massively attacked port and railway infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba announced on Friday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia launched massive strikes on port and railway infrastructure

- Kuleba wrote.

Odesa region

According to him, "in the Odesa region, the enemy attacked one of the ports with drones." He confirmed that one person was killed, 6 were wounded, "three are in serious condition, all received medical assistance." "All are exclusively civilians," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

"The enterprise's infrastructure, fertilizer warehouses and vehicles, including freight cars, were damaged. A fire broke out. The aftermath is being eliminated, all relevant emergency services are working on site," Kuleba said.

One dead, 6 wounded in Odesa region due to Russian attack, port damaged13.02.26, 08:32 • 1530 views

Dnipropetrovsk region

"Also, the Russian army attacked the railway infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk region with UAVs during the day. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The damage did not affect traffic," Kuleba said.

"The enemy deliberately and systematically attacks Ukraine's logistics infrastructure - what connects the country, ensures exports, business operations, supplies to regions and the viability of frontline communities," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 154 drones neutralized13.02.26, 08:45 • 2138 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba