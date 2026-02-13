Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 154 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 154 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 111 of the latter shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 13 (from 18:00 on February 12), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region, as well as 154 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, TOT Donetsk, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. A missile hit and 22 attack UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

