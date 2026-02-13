$42.990.04
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 19977 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 43249 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 31613 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 41131 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 32495 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 26243 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 27071 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29619 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
February 12, 08:30 AM • 75223 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 51133 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 154 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1918 views

On the night of February 13, Russia launched a ballistic missile and 154 drones at Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down or suppressed 111 enemy targets.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 154 drones neutralized

Russia launched a ballistic missile and 154 drones at Ukraine overnight, with 111 of the latter shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 13 (from 18:00 on February 12), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region, as well as 154 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, TOT Donetsk, Gvardeyskoye, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea, about 100 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones.  A missile hit and 22 attack UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 2 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

One dead, 6 wounded in Odesa region due to Russian attack, port damaged13.02.26, 08:32 • 1368 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk