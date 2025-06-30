$41.640.06
Ukrainian volleyball players secured their fifth victory in the Nations League and moved up in the standings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

The Ukrainian men's national volleyball team secured its fifth victory in the 2025 Nations League, defeating Bulgaria 3:1. This victory moved the team to fifth place in the standings, and they continue to compete for the playoffs.

Ukraine's men's volleyball team secured their fifth victory in the 2025 Nations League, the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's men's volleyball team successfully concluded the second playing week of the 2025 Nations League. In the final match of the second playing week, the Ukrainian team secured an important 3:1 victory over the Bulgarian team (25:22, 22:25, 25:20, 25:23).

- reported the NOC. 

This triumph, it is noted, became the fifth for the “blue and yellow” in the 2025 Nations League draw, allowing the team to rise to an interim fifth place in the tournament table. Our volleyball players continue to compete for a spot among the strongest eight teams — these are the teams that will advance to the playoff round.

The next challenge for Raul Lozano's team is the third playing week, with matches to be held in Ljubljana, Slovenia, from July 16 to 20. Ukraine's opponents will be the Netherlands, Italy, Serbia, and Canada.

The match against the Netherlands national team will take place on Wednesday, July 16. The game starts at 2:00 PM Kyiv time. 

Ukraine's women's volleyball team won the Golden European League 2025, defeating Hungary in the final30.06.25, 00:35 • 2514 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

