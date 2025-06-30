$41.590.00
Ukraine's women's volleyball team won the Golden European League 2025, defeating Hungary in the final

Kyiv • UNN

 306 views

Ukraine's women's volleyball team won the Golden European League 2025, beating the Hungarian team 3:1. The Ukrainians will now compete for a spot in the Nations League against Argentina and Puerto Rico.

Ukraine's women's volleyball team won the Golden European League 2025, defeating Hungary in the final

The Ukrainian women's volleyball team has become the winner of the Golden EuroLeague-2025. This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the final match, the Ukrainians defeated the Hungarian team.

The game lasted four sets and ended with a score of 3:1 (25:16, 23:25, 25:15, 25:17).

It should be added that winning the Golden EuroLeague does not guarantee the Ukrainian national team a direct ticket to the Nations League: to qualify, they need to rank highest among those who are not currently playing in the tournament. The Ukrainian national team will compete for this spot with Argentina and Puerto Rico.

Recall

On the eve, the Ukrainians defeated the Swedish team in the semi-finals of the Golden EuroLeague in volleyball. The confrontation became a symbolic continuation of the group stage, where the "blue and yellow" suffered their only defeat precisely from Sweden (0:3), but in the knockout match, they showed strength and cohesion.

This is Ukraine's third final in the history of the Golden EuroLeague. Ukraine won the Golden EuroLeague in 2017 and 2023.

Ukraine men's national volleyball team snatched a dramatic victory over Japan in the 2025 Nations League27.06.25, 23:13 • 3196 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Puerto Rico
Argentina
Hungary
Ukraine
