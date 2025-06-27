Ukraine men's national volleyball team snatched a dramatic victory over Japan in the 2025 Nations League

The Ukrainian volleyball national team secured their fourth victory of the season in the Nations League. In their seventh match of the tournament, Ukrainian volleyball players defeated Japan in a tie-break. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The men's national volleyball team of Ukraine continues its performance in the 2025 Nations League. In the seventh match of the group stage, the Ukrainian team secured a hard-fought victory over the Japanese national team with a score of 3:2 (25:21, 20:25, 21:25, 25:20, 15:12). - the message states.

This was the first official meeting between the teams at the international level, which ended in favor of the "blue and yellow." The Ukrainian national team showed resilience and character, snatching victory in a decisive tie-break against one of the tournament leaders.

During the second playing week, Ukrainian volleyball players played three matches: they lost to the reigning Olympic champions - the French national team, confidently defeated Turkey (3:0), and secured a victory in a five-set match against Japan.

After seven matches played, the Ukrainian national team has four victories and 12 points, which allows the team to take fourth place in the tournament table.

The final match of the second competitive week for Raul Lozano's proteges will be held on June 29 against the Bulgarian national team. The game starts at 7:00 PM Kyiv time.

Earlier, the men's volleyball team of Ukraine secured their third victory in the 2025 Nations League, defeating Turkey 3:0. This was the first victory over the Turks since 2018, bringing the team 10 points and a place in the top 6.