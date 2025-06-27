Ukraine men's national volleyball team snatched a dramatic victory over Japan in the 2025 Nations League

$41.590.08
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
04:06 PM • 18838 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
03:44 PM • 51237 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
03:12 PM • 81576 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 50902 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
June 27, 01:01 PM • 157746 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 10:27 AM • 51503 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
June 27, 10:12 AM • 65601 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55568 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 51743 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218235 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Iran rejected US claims about resuming nuclear talks next week
June 27, 10:36 AM • 43197 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
June 27, 11:13 AM • 117193 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
June 27, 01:17 PM • 109827 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
June 27, 02:27 PM • 27950 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
03:37 PM • 21851 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
03:12 PM • 81579 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 109831 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 157747 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 117195 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 218235 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 21853 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 27954 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 109831 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the gameJune 27, 10:28 AM • 64225 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 107025 views
Ukraine men's national volleyball team snatched a dramatic victory over Japan in the 2025 Nations League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

The Ukrainian men's national volleyball team secured its fourth victory in the 2025 Nations League season, defeating Japan 3:2. This was the first official encounter between the two teams, which ended in Ukraine's favor and allowed them to take fourth place in the standings.

Ukraine men's national volleyball team snatched a dramatic victory over Japan in the 2025 Nations League

The Ukrainian volleyball national team secured their fourth victory of the season in the Nations League. In their seventh match of the tournament, Ukrainian volleyball players defeated Japan in a tie-break. This was reported by the NOC of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The men's national volleyball team of Ukraine continues its performance in the 2025 Nations League. In the seventh match of the group stage, the Ukrainian team secured a hard-fought victory over the Japanese national team with a score of 3:2 (25:21, 20:25, 21:25, 25:20, 15:12).

- the message states.

This was the first official meeting between the teams at the international level, which ended in favor of the "blue and yellow." The Ukrainian national team showed resilience and character, snatching victory in a decisive tie-break against one of the tournament leaders.

During the second playing week, Ukrainian volleyball players played three matches: they lost to the reigning Olympic champions - the French national team, confidently defeated Turkey (3:0), and secured a victory in a five-set match against Japan.

After seven matches played, the Ukrainian national team has four victories and 12 points, which allows the team to take fourth place in the tournament table.

The final match of the second competitive week for Raul Lozano's proteges will be held on June 29 against the Bulgarian national team. The game starts at 7:00 PM Kyiv time.

Recall

Earlier, the men's volleyball team of Ukraine secured their third victory in the 2025 Nations League, defeating Turkey 3:0. This was the first victory over the Turks since 2018, bringing the team 10 points and a place in the top 6.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Sports
France
Bulgaria
Japan
Turkey
Ukraine
