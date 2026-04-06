Ukrainian team is finalizing agreements with Turkey and Middle Eastern countries - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is finalizing new agreements with Turkey, which are expected to strengthen energy and logistics security, and is also intensifying cooperation with countries in the Middle East and the Gulf. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Currently, our team is finalizing the agreements from the visits these days. The head of Naftogaz is working with the Turkish side to implement everything we discussed the day before yesterday in Istanbul. Joint work with Turkey is one of the guarantees of energy security and logistics security for us. There is a good basis for making new joint steps. This meeting with President Erdoğan was one of the most positive in all these years - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the diplomatic part of the Ukrainian team is also working on Syria to strengthen cooperation.

We have already restored full-fledged relations; we need to restore a permanent diplomatic presence and constant interaction. Rustem Umerov continues to work in the region for our common security steps with relevant countries and to expand both defense and economic relations. We already have agreements with Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Qatar, Jordan, as well as Oman, Bahrain – there is interest. For the first time in history, Ukraine is not just represented in the Middle East and Gulf region, but is a welcome and strong partner there - added Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine was one of the first and fundamentally supported the region when attacks from the Iranian regime began.

We really did it. We also supported Syria when the Assad regime was overthrown. It is worth considering the interests of the people of Iran now, so that everything is decent. We strive for a decent peace for ourselves, and that is what we are promoting diplomatically. Our goal is absolutely clear: we need stability and peace in Europe, we need stability and peace in the Middle East and the Gulf, as well as in other globally important regions, so that the world does not face such problems due to destabilized markets, destroyed energy, disrupted navigation, nuclear threats, or food insecurity. All nations deserve security – and there will be new security agreements that will definitely strengthen Ukraine. Currently, very different states want to cooperate with Ukraine as a security partner, but we are open to joint work with all those who support our sovereignty, our independence, and respect our people. I thank you for Ukraine becoming such and for Ukraine being respected in this way - summarized the Head of State.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if Russia is ready to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukraine is ready to respond in kind.