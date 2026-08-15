Ukrainian regions received energy equipment worth over €1.8 million from partners

This week, Ukrainian regions received equipment worth over €1.8 million to restore and strengthen energy infrastructure, thanks to contributions from international partners to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The assistance was provided by the European Union, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Denmark. The equipment was distributed among energy facilities in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

With funds from the United Kingdom, transformers were purchased for the Kharkiv region. They are necessary to support and restore the operation of the region's energy infrastructure.

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The European Union financed the purchase of equipment for the Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions. It will be used to ensure the operation of the regions' energy infrastructure.

With financial support from Germany, components of energy equipment were purchased for the Dnipropetrovsk region. Denmark financed the purchase of transformer oil for the Mykolaiv region.

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