The Ukrainian Defense Forces have refuted the lies of the Russian occupiers about the capture of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Commander of the 19th Army Corps, General Oleksandr Bakulin, recorded an address directly from the center of Kostiantynivka.

The commanders of the troop groups, Putin's generals, reported to their boss that they were already clearing the center of Kostiantynivka. Anyone who has been to Kostiantynivka understands where I am now. - Bakulin stated.

According to him, the situation looks like either Bakulin himself repelled the attack of superior enemy forces, or the Russian generals openly lied to Putin.

No one is "clearing" the center of Kostiantynivka, it is destroyed, yes, it is war, but it is ours. - the general stated.

