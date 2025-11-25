Ukrainian military refutes Russian claims of capturing Kostiantynivka - General Staff

$42.370.10
48.920.21
ukenru
09:24 AM • 4510 views
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in November
08:07 AM • 16618 views
Large-scale power outages: over 100,000 consumers left without electricity after Russian attack
07:50 AM • 26297 views
Romania scrambled fighter jets amid Russian attack on Ukraine: detected drone invasion of airspace
07:40 AM • 24956 views
In Kyiv, 14 injured and 6 dead as a result of the enemy attack: new footage of the consequencesPhoto
07:26 AM • 24352 views
US cannot endlessly supply weapons to Ukraine - Trump's spokeswoman Leavitt
November 24, 08:32 PM • 43720 views
"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace planVideo
November 24, 04:43 PM • 70083 views
Svyrydenko to coordinate candidacies for energy and justice ministers with 'Servant of the People' faction MPs - Zelenskyy
November 24, 02:30 PM • 60272 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
November 24, 02:00 PM • 51627 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 94011 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3m/s
84%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Kyiv: high-rise building in Pechersk hit, fire broke outNovember 25, 12:02 AM • 22323 views
Night enemy attack on Kyiv: one person killed, 7 woundedPhotoNovember 25, 02:36 AM • 10604 views
The number of dead and wounded as a result of the night attack on Kyiv is growing, people may be under the rubbleVideo05:36 AM • 49535 views
US Army Secretary Driscoll's meeting with Russians in Abu Dhabi: new details revealed08:01 AM • 26518 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 15067 views
Publications
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 65831 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 94022 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 84753 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 91155 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 115495 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot - media08:39 AM • 16198 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 58192 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 59845 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 67472 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 76877 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Heating
The Diplomat

Ukrainian military refutes Russian claims of capturing Kostiantynivka - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have refuted Russian claims about the capture of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Commander of the 19th Army Corps, General Oleksandr Bakulin, recorded an address from the city center, confirming that Kostiantynivka remains under Ukrainian control.

Ukrainian military refutes Russian claims of capturing Kostiantynivka - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have refuted the lies of the Russian occupiers about the capture of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Commander of the 19th Army Corps, General Oleksandr Bakulin, recorded an address directly from the center of Kostiantynivka.

The commanders of the troop groups, Putin's generals, reported to their boss that they were already clearing the center of Kostiantynivka. Anyone who has been to Kostiantynivka understands where I am now.

- Bakulin stated.

According to him, the situation looks like either Bakulin himself repelled the attack of superior enemy forces, or the Russian generals openly lied to Putin.

No one is "clearing" the center of Kostiantynivka, it is destroyed, yes, it is war, but it is ours.

 - the general stated.

General Staff updates combat map: 183 battles on the front, a third in the Pokrovsk direction25.11.25, 08:59 • 1904 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine