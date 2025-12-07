Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk region

$42.180.00
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
11:06 AM • 11559 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 39414 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 52017 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 58931 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 54974 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 58249 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 55740 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 40431 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 86205 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Set son on fire for alcohol abuse: Kyiv region resident sentenced to 14 yearsDecember 7, 06:37 AM • 7900 views
Almost half of Swiss support limiting the country's population to 10 million - poll resultsDecember 7, 07:35 AM • 4288 views
Elon Musk compared the European Union to the "Fourth Reich" by publishing a provocative imageDecember 7, 07:59 AM • 3858 views
Ukraine's battlefield picture worsens amid Russian troop advances and Trump's peace plan – NYTPhotoDecember 7, 08:20 AM • 6550 views
Russian assault trooper died, stuck in the "dragon's teeth" of the 110th brigadeVideo11:25 AM • 7596 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 43097 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 52671 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 65591 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 86205 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 74318 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Petr Pavel
Musician
Ukraine
United States
China
Kremenchuk
Kyiv Oblast
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 37469 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 46883 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 48251 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 62294 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 60232 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Film

Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area. This was done to stop the advance of Russian occupation forces in the Donetsk region.

Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area to stop the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DeepState and the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky showed footage of the dam being blown up in Donetsk region on December 6.

As DeepState analysts noted, the Vasyukivka River flows into the Bakhmutka.

The pond's water intake is unlikely to have a strong impact on it, but what is happening along the Pryvillia-Bondarne-Vasyukivka line is an open question.

- the message says.

Recall

On Sunday, December 7, Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv region. Traffic on the dam's roadway has been stopped.

The 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the blowing up of this dam will not have a critical impact on the front line.

Yevhen Ustimenko

