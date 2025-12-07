Ukrainian military blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area of Donetsk region

The Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up a dam on the Vasyukivka River in the Pryvillia area to stop the advance of Russian occupation forces in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DeepState and the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky showed footage of the dam being blown up in Donetsk region on December 6.

As DeepState analysts noted, the Vasyukivka River flows into the Bakhmutka.

The pond's water intake is unlikely to have a strong impact on it, but what is happening along the Pryvillia-Bondarne-Vasyukivka line is an open question. - the message says.

Recall

On Sunday, December 7, Russian occupiers struck the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv region. Traffic on the dam's roadway has been stopped.

The 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the blowing up of this dam will not have a critical impact on the front line.