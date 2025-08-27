Ukrainian drones paralyzed the work of oil refineries, Russia is experiencing a fuel collapse - AP

In many Russian cities and regions, after Ukrainian drone attacks, there is a fuel shortage at gas stations, and major oil refineries stop working, their operations are practically paralyzed. Drivers stand in kilometer-long queues, and authorities introduce fuel rationing for citizens. This is stated in the AP material, writes UNN.

Details

Over the past few weeks, Ukrainian drones have attacked key points of Russia's oil infrastructure, as well as several of its largest oil refineries. This has led to a noticeable fuel shortage and an increase in its prices.

For example, in the Primorsky Krai, gasoline prices soared to 78 rubles per liter. Drivers try to resell fuel and stock up on it, but the authorities are introducing certain restrictions. Also, the Kuril regions and Russia's illegally annexed Crimea suffer the most from the gasoline shortage, where fuel is issued only with coupons or special cards.

Last week, at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange, A-95 gasoline prices rose 50% above the January level, reaching an all-time high. However, the authorities are not in a hurry to admit that Ukrainian drones are causing significant damage to Russia's fuel and oil infrastructure. The gasoline shortage and rising fuel prices are mainly explained by farmers harvesting crops at this time of year, as well as by Russians massively going on vacation.

Russia is not facing rising gasoline prices for the first time. But this year's shortage has been exacerbated by Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries during the 3.5-year war. Larger, more concentrated attacks cause more damage and hinder production, all timed to peak demand.

Ukraine had previously attacked Russia's energy infrastructure, but recent strikes have been more successful, as more drones were directed at a more concentrated group of targets.

Ukrainians are attacking an arc of oil refineries, starting from Ryazan, south of Moscow, all the way to Volgograd. This is the region through which people drive to resorts on the Black Sea. This is the region where most harvesting operations take place. And it is also a fairly densely populated region. - said Sergey Vakulenko, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, to the Associated Press.

Despite the fact that the attacks did not lead to the complete destruction of the plants, they caused significant damage. Experts explain that most oil refining facilities were initially designed with a high level of resistance to fires and explosions, so their infrastructure remains operational even after strikes. However, the scale of destruction is sufficient to slow down production processes.

This is also evidenced by statistics: according to Gary Peach, an energy market analyst at Energy Intelligence, crude oil consumption for refining into gasoline, diesel, and other products has decreased by approximately 200-250 thousand barrels per day. This means that even without a complete shutdown of the plants, their efficiency has significantly decreased, and the consequences for the Russian economy are becoming increasingly tangible.

This is just enough for their gasoline industry to feel some pain, especially in the high-consumption summer months. - Peach told AP.

Peach also stated that although the war and Ukrainian UAV strikes have largely affected the fuel market in Russia, the shortage has not become critical and is limited to certain regions. For example, in Moscow, citizens do not experience a shortage of gasoline, and there are no kilometer-long queues at gas stations.

However, Russia is not under threat of an immediate shutdown - even in more vulnerable regions, experts say. Although private drivers may experience some difficulties at gas stations, most buses and trucks run on diesel fuel, which Russia has in surplus.

Recall

It was previously reported that Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries disrupted the operation of at least 17% of Russia's oil refining capacity, causing a gasoline shortage. Strikes on facilities in Novoshakhtinsk, Ust-Luga, and the Druzhba pipeline are a response to Russia's aggression.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov region. A UAV warehouse, a logistics hub in Donetsk, and an oil depot in the Voronezh region were also hit.