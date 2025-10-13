Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, is heading to Washington, USA, with defense, energy, and sanctions on the agenda, with the aim of achieving peace, said the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Our delegation, led by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, is heading to Washington. The week will be busy, with a lot of work ahead," Yermak wrote.

According to him, "on the agenda are specific goals announced by President Zelenskyy":

defense: strengthening our air defense and strike capabilities;

energy: strengthening resilience before winter;

sanctions: new pressure on the aggressor.

"The ultimate goal remains unchanged: a lasting and just peace for Ukraine by forcing Russia to end the war," Yermak emphasized.

