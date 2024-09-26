Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 106 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation is tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101266 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108017 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174385 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141709 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145404 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139863 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112147 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175880 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115306 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 70727 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 77158 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 45304 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 36656 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174385 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185702 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203155 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191986 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143895 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143695 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148260 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139575 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156342 views
Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 106 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation is tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 106 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation is tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18617 views

There were 106 combat engagements over the last day. The most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsk sector, where the enemy made 26 assault attacks. The situation remains tense but under control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

"The aggressor does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Today, artillery and mortar shelling hit the towns of Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Sydorivka, Vilna Sloboda, Obody, Bachivsk, Stara Huta, Bilovody, Khotiyivka, Leonivka and Vidrodzhenivske.

In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with the KABs on Atynske, Bilany, Khrapivshchyna and Kozachne," the report said.

Two firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 18 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Five occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, 11 combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Three enemy attacks are currently underway. In addition, the invaders conducted four air strikes on Serebryanka, Nadiya and Rayhorodok.

In the Northern sector Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped four Russian offensives near Bilohorivka, Spirne and Verkhnekamianske, where one battle is currently underway. The situation is under control of our troops.

Eight firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Militants tried to storm our positions near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried to push our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka. Three combat engagements have been completed, four are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aviation dropped UAVs near Kleban-Byk and Petrivka and launched 14 NARs at Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 26 assault actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Marynivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, two battles are ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 23 times near Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Eighteen attempts to advance were repelled, five are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions five times near Vodiane, Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. Four battles are over, one is still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol direction, without fighting, but with the involvement of aviation, the invaders shelled Bilohirya and Gulyaypol with NARs.

Two firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. The enemy conducted an offensive near Robotyno. It was not successful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatske using 10 NARs.

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged, the General Staff summarized.

In the Pokrovsk sector, almost half of hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Selydove - General Staff on the situation at the front
26.09.24, 09:04 • 17286 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kurakhovo
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Chernihiv
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv

