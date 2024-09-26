Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 106 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation is tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 106 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

"The aggressor does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Today, artillery and mortar shelling hit the towns of Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Sydorivka, Vilna Sloboda, Obody, Bachivsk, Stara Huta, Bilovody, Khotiyivka, Leonivka and Vidrodzhenivske.

In addition, the Russians carried out air strikes with the KABs on Atynske, Bilany, Khrapivshchyna and Kozachne," the report said.

Two firefights took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, 18 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka. Five occupants' attacks are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, 11 combat engagements took place. The enemy attacked near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske. Three enemy attacks are currently underway. In addition, the invaders conducted four air strikes on Serebryanka, Nadiya and Rayhorodok.

In the Northern sector Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped four Russian offensives near Bilohorivka, Spirne and Verkhnekamianske, where one battle is currently underway. The situation is under control of our troops.

Eight firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. Militants tried to storm our positions near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russians tried to push our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka. Three combat engagements have been completed, four are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aviation dropped UAVs near Kleban-Byk and Petrivka and launched 14 NARs at Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy conducted 26 assault actions in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove and Marynivka. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, two battles are ongoing. Enemy losses in this area are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the invaders attacked 23 times near Tsukuryno, Zhelaniy Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. Eighteen attempts to advance were repelled, five are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions five times near Vodiane, Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. Four battles are over, one is still ongoing.

In the Gulyaypol direction, without fighting, but with the involvement of aviation, the invaders shelled Bilohirya and Gulyaypol with NARs.

Two firefights took place in the Orikhivsk sector. The enemy conducted an offensive near Robotyno. It was not successful.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatske using 10 NARs.

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged, the General Staff summarized.

