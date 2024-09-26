In the Pokrovsk sector, almost half of hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Selydove - General Staff on the situation at the front

There were 189 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. In the Pokrovsk sector Ukrainian troops stopped 54 enemy assault and offensive actions. Almost half of these attacks took place in the vicinity of Selydove. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 26, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using four missiles, as well as 75 air strikes, including 118 drones. In addition, it carried out more than 4,600 attacks, including 109 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, one strike on air defense systems and two strikes on missile and artillery systems.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector , three hostile attacks took place in the vicinity of Vovchansk and Tykhyne.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked our positions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova 10 times over the last day.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to advance near seven different localities. The main efforts were made in the areas of Hrekivka and Novolyubivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked eight times near Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out ten attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka.

UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Occupants lost 1400 troops and significant equipment over the day

In the Pokrovsk sector , our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Kostiantynivka and Selidove. Almost half of the enemy attacks took place in the area of the latter. This settlement was also subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks near Tsukuryno, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, according to updated information, the enemy made eight attacks on our positions near Vuhledar and Vodiane.

In the Orikhiv sector , the occupants tried five times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders attacked our positions twice. We received a tough rebuff and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Sumy and Chernihiv regions, the enemy is actively using guided aerial bombs and attack UAVs in the areas of Ukrainian settlements and conducting artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Russian CABs are also exploding in the Kursk region of Russia, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation is underway. According to the available information, the enemy conducted 15 air strikes over the past day, using 26 guided bombs.

Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by enemy: critical infrastructure damaged, power outages