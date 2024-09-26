UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Occupants lost 1400 troops and significant equipment over the day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported enemy losses over the day: 1400 soldiers, 10 tanks, 44 armored personnel carriers and other equipment. The aggressor's total losses since the beginning of the war have reached 64,7800 personnel.
Terrorists have lost 1400 soldiers over the last day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/26/24:
- Personnel: 647800 (+1400).
- Tanks: 8825 (+10).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17348 (+44).
- Artillery systems: 18620 (+71).
- RSVP: 1199.
- Air defense equipment: 959 (+7).
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 15946 (+67).
- Cruise missiles: 2599 (+4).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25353 (+105).
- Special equipment: 3190 (+22).
