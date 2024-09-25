General Staff: 159 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103936 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167723 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138220 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143362 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139131 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173041 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump
February 28, 05:55 PM

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100520 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
February 28, 06:08 PM

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110200 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112312 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone
February 28, 07:04 PM

February 28, 07:04 PM • 50616 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump
February 28, 07:23 PM

February 28, 07:23 PM • 57226 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167723 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182524 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200421 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189329 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142010 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142043 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146748 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138159 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155035 views
General Staff: 159 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

General Staff: 159 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector
Kyiv  •  UNN

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19406 views

There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 53.

There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched two missile strikes using four missiles, 59 air strikes using 86 UAVs, more than 600 kamikaze drone strikes and fired about 3,500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In Kupianske: the aggressor tried to attack 9 times near Sinkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: The enemy attacked 21 times near the localities of Hrekivka, Novosadove, Bilohorivka, Zarichne and Yampil. Currently, 10 combat engagements are ongoing, the situation is tense.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian troops stopped 6 terrorists' attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka. However, a firefight continues near Hryhorivka.

In Toretsk: the enemy attempted 9 times to infiltrate in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In Pokrovske: enemy forces carried out 53 assault and offensive actions. The aggressor's activity continues in the areas of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove and Kostiantynivka. At the moment, 6 combat engagements are ongoing.

In Kurakhivske: there were 23 firefights. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Tsukurine, Hirnyk and Heorhiivka. 7 attacks are still ongoing.

In Vremivske Rd: 8 firefights took place. Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 7 attacks in the areas of Vuhledar and Vodyane. Another battle is ongoing.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian troops repelled 4 occupants' attacks, fighting continues near Robotyne.

In Prydniprovsky: soldiers twice repelled invaders' attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions.

General Staff: 143 combat engagements in the frontline in 24 hours, most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors24.09.24, 08:39 • 17485 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vuhledarUgledar
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

