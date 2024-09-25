General Staff: 159 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most intense attacks in the Pokrovsk sector

There were 159 combat engagements in the frontline. The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched two missile strikes using four missiles, 59 air strikes using 86 UAVs, more than 600 kamikaze drone strikes and fired about 3,500 times at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on the routes

In Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Tykhyi.

In Kupianske: the aggressor tried to attack 9 times near Sinkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In the Limansk sector: The enemy attacked 21 times near the localities of Hrekivka, Novosadove, Bilohorivka, Zarichne and Yampil. Currently, 10 combat engagements are ongoing, the situation is tense.

In Kramatorsk: Ukrainian troops stopped 6 terrorists' attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasovyi Yar and Klishchiyivka. However, a firefight continues near Hryhorivka.

In Toretsk: the enemy attempted 9 times to infiltrate in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

In Pokrovske: enemy forces carried out 53 assault and offensive actions. The aggressor's activity continues in the areas of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove and Kostiantynivka. At the moment, 6 combat engagements are ongoing.

In Kurakhivske: there were 23 firefights. The invaders remain highly active, trying to advance in the areas of Tsukurine, Hirnyk and Heorhiivka. 7 attacks are still ongoing.

In Vremivske Rd: 8 firefights took place. Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 7 attacks in the areas of Vuhledar and Vodyane. Another battle is ongoing.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian troops repelled 4 occupants' attacks, fighting continues near Robotyne.

In Prydniprovsky: soldiers twice repelled invaders' attacks on Ukrainian troops' positions.

