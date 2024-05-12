Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 112 Russian attacks in nine sectors - General Staff

Over the course of May 12, 146 combat engagements took place on the frontline. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 112 Russian attacks in nine sectors. 30 of them were in Pokrovske. This was reported in the evening report of the General Staff, UNN reports .

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 57 air strikes, fired 41 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged, - the statement said.

Details

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and of Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Uhly, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Kindrativka, Zapsillia, Myropillia in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of Lukianske, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and Bugrivatka in the Kharkiv region. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hraniv, Liptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Staritsa, Zarichne, Zelenyi Yar, Hontarivka, Tomakhivka, Yurchenkove, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Liptsy, Neskuchne, Staritsa, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

At the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Berestove, Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy was trying to improve the tactical situation. He conducted an air strike near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

On the Liman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region; Terny in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched an air strike near the village of Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar shelling damaged more than 10 localities, including Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast; Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Seversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region. An air strike was carried out near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar shelling hit Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Pereizne in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novyi, Andriivka and south of Ivanivske in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 10 settlements, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, however, they conducted air strikes near the settlements of Druzhba and New York in Donetsk region.

On the Pokrovske direction, our defenders repelled 30 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Vovche, Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, and Umanske in Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 4 times. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Strye, Maksymilianivka, Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region.

On the Vremivsk direction, our defenders repelled [16] attacks near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhayne, Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions. Urozhayne and Staromayorske in the Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, but launched artillery and mortar attacks on the populated localities of Chervone and Zelenyi Hai in Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhya region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Robotyne, Novodanylivka, and Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the day. The enemy conducted an air strike near the village of Lviv, Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Lvov, Krynky in the Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 UAV control center and 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

1260 russian servicemen were killed over the day