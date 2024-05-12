Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 112 Russian attacks in nine sectors - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84509 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108052 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150864 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154846 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250986 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174270 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165506 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226255 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35055 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33051 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67133 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35289 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61316 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226255 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238039 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224806 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84509 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61316 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67133 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113041 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113926 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 112 Russian attacks in nine sectors - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40109 views

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 112 Russian attacks in nine frontline areas, with the heaviest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where 30 attacks were repelled, according to an evening report from the General Staff.

Over the course of May 12, 146 combat engagements took place on the frontline. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 112 Russian attacks in nine sectors. 30 of them were in Pokrovske. This was reported in the evening report of the General Staff, UNN reports .

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 57 air strikes, fired 41 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged,

- the statement said.

Details

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and of Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Uhly, Hremyach in Chernihiv region; Kindrativka, Zapsillia, Myropillia in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy carried out 10 attacks in the areas of Lukianske, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, and Bugrivatka in the Kharkiv region. It carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hraniv, Liptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Staritsa, Zarichne, Zelenyi Yar, Hontarivka, Tomakhivka, Yurchenkove, Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Liptsy, Neskuchne, Staritsa, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

At the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Berestove, Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy was trying to improve the tactical situation. He conducted an air strike near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

On the Liman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region; Terny in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. The enemy also launched an air strike near the village of Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar shelling damaged more than 10 localities, including Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast; Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Seversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Spirne, Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region. An air strike was carried out near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region. Artillery and mortar shelling hit Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Pereizne in Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Hryhorivka, Novyi, Andriivka and south of Ivanivske in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. Artillery and mortar shelling hit more than 10 settlements, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

On the Toretsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, however, they conducted air strikes near the settlements of Druzhba and New York in Donetsk region.

On the Pokrovske direction, our defenders repelled 30 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. He also carried out air strikes near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Vozdvyzhenka, Vovche, Novoselivka Persha in Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, and Umanske in Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 4 times. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Strye, Maksymilianivka, Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region.

On the Vremivsk direction, our defenders repelled [16] attacks near the settlements of Vodiane, Urozhayne, Staromayorsk in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force our units out of their positions. Urozhayne and Staromayorske in the Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Gulyaypil direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions, but launched artillery and mortar attacks on the populated localities of Chervone and Zelenyi Hai in Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhya region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Robotyne, Novodanylivka, and Pyatikhatky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions during the day. The enemy conducted an air strike near the village of Lviv, Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Mykolayivka, Olhivka, Lvov, Krynky in the Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 UAV control center and 15 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

1260 russian servicemen were killed over the day5/12/24, 7:42 AM • 25116 views

Olga Rozgon

War
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
makiivkaMakiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
toretskToretsk
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
new-york-cityNew York City
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising