1260 russian servicemen were killed over the day
Kyiv • UNN
According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, russia lost 1,260 personnel, 5 tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 1 air defense system, 1 aircraft, 42 UAVs, 1 cruise missile, as well as 64 vehicles and tanks in one day.
Over the past day, russia lost 1260 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/12/24:
- Personnel: 482290 (+1260).
- Tanks: 7454 (+5).
- Armored combat vehicles: 14375 (+22).
- Artillery systems: 12472 (+22).
- RSVP: 1066 (+2)
- Air defense equipment: 797 (+1)
- Airplanes: 350 (+1).
- Helicopters: 325.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9910 (+42).
- Cruise missiles: 2194 (+1).
- Ships/boats: 26.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 16819 (+64).
- Special equipment: 2042 (+2).
