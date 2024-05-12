1260 russian servicemen were killed over the day

Over the past day, russia lost 1260 personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

russian combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 05/12/24:

- Personnel: 482290 (+1260).

- Tanks: 7454 (+5).

- Armored combat vehicles: 14375 (+22).

- Artillery systems: 12472 (+22).

- RSVP: 1066 (+2)

- Air defense equipment: 797 (+1)

- Airplanes: 350 (+1).

- Helicopters: 325.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 9910 (+42).

- Cruise missiles: 2194 (+1).

- Ships/boats: 26.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 16819 (+64).

- Special equipment: 2042 (+2).

Enemy tactical aircraft operating in eastern Ukraine