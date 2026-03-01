Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces intelligence break through Russian defense in Oleksandrivka direction
Kyiv • UNN
Intelligence officers of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion broke through the enemy's defense line in the Oleksandrivka direction. This allowed to thwart the enemy's plans for further offensive and open a bridgehead for the advance of friendly units.
On the Oleksandrivka direction, scouts of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 7th corps of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces broke through the enemy's defense line and thwarted his plans for a further offensive. This was reported in a message on the Telegram channel of the unit, UNN reports.
Details
Ground combat reconnaissance groups of CG132 destroyed enemy firing positions, manpower, and ammunition storage sites of the occupiers during the operation.
The unit emphasizes that thanks to the professional actions of the scouts, a bridgehead was opened for the tactical advance of friendly units in this direction.
On the night of March 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit S-300 air defense system radar stations, logistics facilities, and areas of concentration of enemy manpower. The strikes were carried out in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.