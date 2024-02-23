$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 23 enemy drones in several regions

Kyiv

 38105 views

Air defense systems in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions shot down 23 enemy drones used during a night attack by russian federation.

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 23 enemy drones in several regions

Air defense destroyed 23 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 23, 2024, russia attacked Ukraine using a variety of military means.

According to the information, russian troops used 31 Shahed attack drones.

It also produced 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an X-31P anti-radar missile, and two X-22 cruise missiles.

Air defense destroyed 23 attack drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

