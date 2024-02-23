Ukrainian air defense shoots down 23 enemy drones in several regions

Air defense destroyed 23 enemy drones in different regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 23, 2024, russia attacked Ukraine using a variety of military means.

According to the information, russian troops used 31 Shahed attack drones.

It also produced 3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an X-31P anti-radar missile, and two X-22 cruise missiles.

Air defense destroyed 23 attack drones in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drones flying over central regions