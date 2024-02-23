Ukrainian Air Force detects enemy drones flying over central regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the detection of enemy drones moving from Kirovohrad towards Poltava, as well as from the west of Dnipropetrovs'k region towards Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia towards Dnipropetrovs'k.
Attention: Enemy UAVs in Kirovohrad region, moving towards Poltava region. "Shakhty" in western Dnipropetrovs'k region - towards Dnipro. UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region, heading towards Dnipro.
