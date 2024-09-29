Ukraine's futsal team reaches the semifinals of the World Cup

Ukraine's men's futsal team has made it to the semifinals of the World Cup, which is taking place in Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

In the quarterfinals of the 2024 FIFA World Cup, the Ukrainian national teamdefeated Venezuela 9-4.

In the semifinals, our team will meet the Brazilian team, which previously beat Morocco.

The match for a ticket to the final will take place on October 2. On September 30, France vs. Paraguay and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina will compete for the semifinals.

