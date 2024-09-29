ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Ukraine's futsal team reaches the semifinals of the World Cup

Ukraine's futsal team reaches the semifinals of the World Cup

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29585 views

The Ukrainian men's futsal team defeated Venezuela 9-4 in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Uzbekistan. Ukraine will face Brazil in the semifinals on October 2.

Ukraine's men's futsal team has made it to the semifinals of the World Cup, which is taking place in Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

In the quarterfinals of the 2024 FIFA World Cup, the Ukrainian national teamdefeated Venezuela 9-4.

In the semifinals, our team will meet the Brazilian team, which previously beat Morocco.

The match for a ticket to the final will take place on October 2. On September 30, France vs. Paraguay and Kazakhstan vs. Argentina will compete for the semifinals.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Sports
