Ukraine's national football team loses to the Czech Republic in the League of Nations

Ukraine's national team suffered its second defeat in the 2024/25 Nations League, losing to the Czech Republic in an away match with a score of 2-3, reports Suspilne.Sport, UNN .

Details

The season started for Serhii Rebrov's team with a 1-2 defeat against Albania. “The Blue and Yellows took the lead after the break but conceded twice before the final whistle.

It was the third time the Ukrainians had met the Czech national team, which had lost to Georgia (1:4) the day before, in official matches. Both previous face-to-face meetings took place in the 2018 Nations League and ended in minimal victories for the Blue and Yellows.

