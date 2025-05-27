The head of the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic got into an accident: what is known

Today, May 27, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová was involved in a traffic accident in the center of Prague. According to the police, the collision occurred between two cars. No one was injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to Novinky.

Details

The publication notes that the accident occurred at the intersection of Revoluční and Dlouhá streets.

I can confirm that the Minister's car was involved in an accident in the center of Prague this afternoon. None of the participants were injured. – Czech Ministry of Defense spokesman David Šíma told Novinky.

A military police car was driving with its headlights on when another civilian car subsequently crashed into it, Prague police spokeswoman Kristýna Zelinková told the publication.

According to law enforcement officials, two cars collided at the intersection, as a result of which traffic was blocked for approximately ten minutes.

One of the wrecked vehicles was military. As a person under protection, the Minister of Defense has an official car, including guards. Security is provided by the military police.

