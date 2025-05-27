A really bad thing: Medvedev, in response to Trump's words, threatened World War III

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, in response to US President Donald Trump's words about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who is "playing with fire," said that the really bad thing is World War III, and the American leader should understand this. Medvedev wrote about this on social network X, reports UNN.

Regarding Trump's words that Putin is "playing with fire" and that "really bad things" are happening to Russia. I only know one really bad thing - World War III. I hope Trump understands that - Medvedev wrote.

Addition

US President Donald Trump today stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "playing with fire." But the head of the White House added that it is a guarantee to the next "bad things" that could happen to Russia.

Reminder

After the largest-scale attacks of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, US President Donald Trump expressed outrage, but showed unwillingness to put pressure on Russia and impose strict sanctions against it.