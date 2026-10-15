Ukraine's capitulation will not bring peace but will return Europe to Soviet-style imperialism – Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that ending Ukrainian resistance to Russian aggression would not ensure peace, but would lead to the occupation of a European state. According to her, continued support for Ukraine is what creates the conditions for genuine peace negotiations, UNN reports.

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The head of the Italian government stressed that the aggressor would have no reason to negotiate if it were convinced that the opponent's surrender was inevitable. Therefore, in her view, refusing to help Ukraine would only encourage further aggression.

Support for Ukraine is not an alternative to peace. It is what makes peace possible – Meloni said.

Meloni warned of the consequences of ending Ukrainian resistance

The Italian prime minister stressed that capitulation cannot be equated with a peaceful settlement, since it would effectively mean the conquest of territory by force.

If the aggressor can count on the opponent's capitulation, why would it negotiate? But capitulation is not peace; it is conquest – she stressed.

According to Meloni, if Ukraine stopped defending itself, Europe would face not the end of the war, but the consequences of the occupation of an independent state.

If Ukraine stopped defending itself tomorrow, as many hope and propose, we would not achieve peace. We would be discussing the occupation of a European state and the return of Soviet-style imperialism – the Italian prime minister said.

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